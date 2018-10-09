KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women continue to dominate as they hold eight of the top 10 positions, including the top four, as they lead by 30 strokes while the OIT men lead Northwest Christian by 10-strokes after the first round of the two-round Oregon Tech Fall Invite at the Running Y Ranch Resort.

“It is awesome to see the women’s team break the 300 barrier with a 297 team total,” said Head coach Jeff Corkill . “That is a new record low for the women’s program. I am sure that we have not seen their best performance. The

Men continue to play well, today’s round was below their expectations and even though we have a 10 stroke lead I look for them to play better tomorrow.”

On the men’s side, College of Idaho’s Chris Carew fired a Cascade Conference, tying an all-time low round of 64 (tying Tyler Austin at Cavalier Classic in 2007) after his first round -8 under par. Carew leads Tech’s Tyler Frankie by six strokes after Frankie’s -2 (70). Michael Carrillo of Northwest Christian, Chase Snodgrass of Warner Pacific University and Mayson Tibbs of Oregon Tech are all tied for third at -1 (71).

Men team scores: Oregon Tech (291), Northwest Christian A (301), College of Idaho (304), Northwest Christian B (307), Warner Pacific (316), Walla Walla (317), Vanguard (323), Simpson (335), and Multnomah (362).

Stephanie Koza leads the Oregon Tech women after her first round 71 (-1), followed by Kylie Collom (74), Ashley Zhu (75), and Aerin Song (77). Malina Kiger of Vanguard wraps up the top with her 78. Tech’s Darby Twight (79) is sixth with Kristen Reed (80) of OIT tied with Kelsie Hellwege (80) of Northwest Christian for 7th. Wrapping-up the top 10 is Payton Canon of OIT 9th (81) and tied for 10th with an 82 is Holly Froelich of the Owls and Laura Williams of Simpson University.

Women team scores: Oregon Tech A (297), Oregon Tech B (327), Simpson (350), Vanguard (352), Northwest Christian (355), Walla Walla (390), College of Idaho (393)

Round two will conclude on Tuesday at the Running Y Ranch Resort.