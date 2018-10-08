LA GRANDE, Ore. – Amy Morikawa of Oregon Tech has been chosen as the Red Lion women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the conference office announced today.

Morikawa earns Defensive Player of the Week honors following a pair of big performances for the Lady Owls over the course of the team’s dominating weekend sweep. Earning two shutouts on the road, Oregon Tech’s back line was outstanding, holding opponents to just three shots over the span of both games. Morikawa, a sophomore from Fullerton, Calif., helped anchor the Lady Owls’ defense as the team set a school-record with its fourth-straight CCC shutout.

Up next, the Lady Owls will return home next weekend for their final home games of the season as they host Evergreen State Friday, and Northwest University Saturday for Senior day at the OIT Soccer Field both games are scheduled to start at 2:30 pm starts.