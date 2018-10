Hope Lutheran Church will hold an Octoberfest Celebration, this coming October 13th .

Proceeds of the event will go to the Basin Senior Center Meals On Wheels Program.

WHEN: Social begins at 5:30 , Dinner 6 pm

Adults $20.00, Children age 5-12-$10.00, Age 4 and under free

Call Shana at 541-884-6414 Monday through Thursday 8 am-12 pm

or Mikey 541-274-1876 for tickets and reservations.

There will be German food, raffles, door prizes and entertainment.