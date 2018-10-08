A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a law enforcement officer-involved shooting around 8 am on the morning of October 5th near Modoc point on highway 97. An officer who has yet to be named fatally shot 48 year old Phillip Samuel Moskios when a narcotics k-9 alerted officers to his car. Female passenger 26 year old Amanda Tammy Lynn Yost fled the scene and a manhunt began ultimately ending with Yost being found hiding in a nearby building. Yost was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree burglary. the Klamath County Major Crime Team is investigating details of the incident. Officers involved in the shooting will not be identified until the investigation is complete.