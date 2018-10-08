A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a law enforcement officer-involved shooting around 8 am on the morning of October 5th near Modoc point on highway 97. An officer who has yet to be named fatally shot 48 year old Phillip Samuel Moskios when a narcotics k-9 alerted officers to his car. Female passenger 26 year old Amanda Tammy Lynn Yost fled the scene and a manhunt began ultimately ending with Yost being found hiding in a nearby building. Yost was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree burglary. the Klamath County Major Crime Team is investigating details of the incident. Officers involved in the shooting will not be identified until the investigation is complete.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here