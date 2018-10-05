WHAT: Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House: Ghosts, goblins, witches, and ghouls haunt the halls of Oregon Institute of Technology. Whether you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween or even a friendly “Boo!” make plans to visit Oregon Tech Residence Hall on Saturday, October 27th.

The Haunted House event features several age-appropriate choices including:

• Scary tent

• Very scary tent

• Non-frightening activities for children

• Trunk-R-Treat

Admission is free, but organizers strongly encourage a donation of either cash or a non-perishable food item to benefit the local Klamath/Lake County Food Bank.

WHO: The haunted house is organized by the Residence Life staff and students and the Oregon Tech community helps by donating candy, cash and supplies. Students spend considerable time decorating for this family-friendly annual event.

HOW: Contact Director of Housing Mandi Clark for more information at (541) 885-1094 or by e-mail at Mandi.Clark@oit.edu.