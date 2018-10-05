A Fall Tree Walk and a Tree Problem Panel will be held at the Klamath Community Arboretum at OIT on Sunday, October 14, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The event is free.

At 1:00 pm, visitors can join the Arboretum Tree Walk: The Fall and Winter Garden. The tour will focus on evergreen shapes and colors, and fall foliage plants. Visitors can view the Arboretum’s many unusual and colorful conifers. They will get ideas on creating a focal point in the winter garden, and how to combine conifers for backdrops and screening. The tour also will highlight great fall foliage colors and twisting or striking branch shapes. Visitors can contrast the fall color on different maples, crabapples, oaks, beech and smokebush trees. Fall color is expected to be excellent on many trees at that time.

At 1:30 pm, the Tree Problem Panel will focus on the challenges to growing healthy trees in the Klamath Basin. Visitors are asked to bring pictures and/or samples of tree problems. Panelists will answer questions and discuss how to identify and prevent damage from drought, early and late frosts, animal pests and insects.