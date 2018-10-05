Get ready for the biggest paying corn hole tournament in Oregon on October 13th.

There is a guaranteed payout of $2,500. Spots are limited to 35 teams.

This tourney will also be streamed through the ACL Digital Network.

Go to ogboards.co to sign up. Register by OCT. 6th and receive a free entry into the fundraising raffle.

You can purchase raffle tickets at Anytime Fitness and at The Cutting Edge salon. There are two raffles. One for prizes under $200 and the other raffle for all other prizes with more value. We have thousands of dollars worth of prizes. You don’t have to be present to win the prizes. Red raffle tickets will be for the smaller prizes. They are $1 a piece, 6 for $5, 15 for $10 or a wingspan for $20. The blue raffle tickets are $20 a piece or 6 for $100.

Some of the prizes available are a one year membership to National Fitness, concealed handgun course for 2, Golf certificates for Reames Golf and Country Club, and other items from Holliday Jewelry, Subway, Dutch Bros, The Hanger Boutique, Lithia Toyota, MC’s on Main and much more.

This event is associated with Bikes with a Purpose (Motorcycle Awareness Fundraiser) and all money raised will go to the families recently affected by the motorcycle accidents.

If you have any questions, please message the OG Boards page on Facebook.