KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – It’s never been a more exciting time to be an Oregon Tech basketball season ticket holder. Less than 30 days away from the 2018-19 college basketball tip-off, fans can claim their seats for highly anticipated men’s and women’s basketball seasons as both teams look to return to the NAIA National Tournament.

You’ve spoken and we’ve listened! We have improved the game day experience, starting with the lowering of ticket prices, a new high tech web page designed exclusively for Oregon Tech athletic events and a newly renovated Danny Miles Court.

Hustlin’ Owl fans can enjoy lower General Admission and Reserved Seating rates for the 2018-2019 season, a brand new Family Pass for both General and Reserved Seating, as well as discounts for Alumni, Seniors and Military personnel. Now is the time to guarantee your seat to see Hustlin’ Owl basketball this season!

“If we are to reach our goal of building championship winning programs, the Hustlin’ Owl fans will need to be on board,” said Athletic Director John Van Dyke . “Speaking with our supporters, season ticket prices sounded like an area we could improve as a department – so in our commitment to growing our fan base, we’ve not only lowered ticket prices, but have implemented family options as well.”

“This team has a chance to be special,” said recently recognized NABC 30 under 30 Coach Justin Parnell . “We are much more athletic than we were last year and our ability to run the lanes for 40 minutes has increased with our depth. We have high hopes for this team and the goal is to make a run at the conference championship.” The Hustlin’ Owls return nine players, including four starters, from a 2017/18 team that finished 21stin the nation.

Oregon Tech women’s basketball welcomes 7-newcomers to join 7-experienced returners for the 2018/19 season. They tip-off Friday, October 26th at NCAA DII Sonoma State and play their home opener Sunday, October 28 vs Northwest Indian College. Cascade Conference first-team selection Nohea Waiwaiole and honorable mention pick Megan Morris are predicted to lead the way as the young Lady Owls gain experience in the preseason.

Reserved seat season ticket pricing begins at $174, while adult general admission season tickets are $99. Veterans’ and active military season packages, along with seniors and Oregon Tech Alumni, are $74 for general and $134 reserved.

New this year: Family General for $249 and Family Reserved for $399 will be good for 2-adults and 2-children (17 and under)

All returning reserved seats holders will have until Sunday, October 14th at 6:00 pm to claim their seats from last year.

Orders can be placed online or in person at the Oregon Tech Athletics office. The entire reserved seating chart will open to the general public on Monday, October 15 at 9:00 am with the first home game at Danny Miles Court set for Saturday, October 27 at 7:30 pm

Per game pricing at the door is: Reserved seating ($15), General admission ($10), Senior Citizen/Military/Alumni ($5) and Non-OIT students ($2)