Members of the Klamath County Sheriffs Office contacted a residence on mountain lakes drive in rocky point Oregon yesterday.

A tip had been received of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation. Deputies located a large green house containing 99 marijuana plants. The residence was legally allowed 4 plants for rec recreational purposes so 96 of the 99 plants were seized, evidence samples were taken and the rest were destroyed.

29 year old Robert Lee Bruggman was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.