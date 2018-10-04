Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy…known as Solid Ground EAATC is a local non profit (501c3) that provide therapeutic riding to local individuals. We serve a range of clients from those with disabilities, behavioral and emotional struggles, those in low income or poverty situations, the elderly, and Veterans. We also offered summer day camps open to all students in the community where we incorporated equine assisted learning. They were able to paint the digestive and skeletal system on the horse, learn how to care for horses as well as learn how to ride. Pelican Point brings their seniors out to pet and groom the horses and we are starting a Veterans program in the spring. We serve clients regardless of their ability to pay. So that means we apply for grants and do fundraisers so we can continue to serve the clients who cannot otherwise afford the services.

Solid Ground was founded by Shelley Trumbly and became a non profit in 2016. We did a fall session in 2017, and 2018 was our first full operating year. More on the board can be gotten off our website.

The event we have planned for this year to help pay for scholarships to individuals is our Amberley Snyder Barrel Clinic and Dinner event.

Local individuals get an amazing opportunity to learn barrel skills and improve and enhance their performance as well as overcome issues or struggles they may be having with their horse or skill set while riding with and learning from Amberley Snyder. The cost of the clinic includes admission to the dinner and speech presented by Amberley. The dinner is catered by Melissas Country Kitchen and the event is at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Dinner tickets can be purchased online or locally at Ultimate Mattress or Oregon Gift Store or by calling the number on the flyer and they can be delivered if local.

The clinic will be held Saturday but if there is enough interest Sunday will be added as well.

Businesses also have the opportunity to be a sponsor for the event and/or purchase a table for the dinner event. They can call Shelley Trumbly at 541-891-9462 or Jeanne Pickens at 541-274-9509 for more information

Dinner Catered by Melissa’s Country Kitchen

Beer and Wine by Mia and Pia’s

Speech by Amberley Snyder

Proceeds to support scholarships for individuals to receive therapeutic riding at Solid Ground EAATC

This year we served approximately 45 individuals and over half received some form of scholarship assistance from 25-100%. This next year we hope to double the number of clients served in our community and our fundraiser will help us be able to do that regardless of client ability to pay.