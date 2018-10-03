Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at approximately 2:15PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 188 in Klamath County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Yaris, operated by 56 year old Marcia Myers of Bend, was traveling southbound on Highway 97 near milepost 188 when it pulled off the roadway onto the southbound shoulder. Myers then attempted a u-turn in front of a Freightliner semi-truck, operated by 59 year old Reynaldo Torres of Downey, CA. the Yaris was hit on the driver’s side sending it off the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Myers and her passenger, 60 year old Larry Myers of Bend, both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Torres was not injured in the crash.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours following the crash with a detour in place.