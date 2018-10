A 50 year old Klamath Falls man is dead after a chase Thursday night in Jackson County. Police were called out about a restraining order violation and tried pulling over the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Tundra. Christopher Giron wouldn’t stop, and lead them on a chase down 62 – when he tried turning onto Hwy 140, he lost control. His passenger, Todd Geaney, died in that crash – Police are investigating.