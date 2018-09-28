KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s Cascade Conference soccer games scheduled originally for Friday and Saturday, have been pushed back a day due to air quality concerns.

Game times will also be adjusted. On Saturday, the OIT women will face Corban at 11 a.m. and the men’s game will follow at 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s women’s and men’s doubleheader against Northwest Christian will also have an11 a.m. start.

As of Friday morning, the air quality index in Klamath Falls was “Unhealthy” and in Ashland it was lingering near the “unhealthy” line. SOU is Oregon Tech’s travel partner and will host Northwest Christian first and Corban second this weekend. SOU has also moved its games to Saturday and Sunday.