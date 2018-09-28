On October 3rd from 7 AM to 9 AM come to Sugarman’s Corner for a cup of coffee and visit with police officers from the City of Klamath Falls Police Department. No scrips…no agendas…just conversation and a cup of coffee. Hope to see you there!
