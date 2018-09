The Klamathon fire started July 5th and was finally brought under control on July 23rd and it destroyed over 38,000 acres.

Many ranchers lost live stock, pastures, stored hay, cut crops, fence lines, equipment and homes. The surviving cattle and horses have left ranching families in desperate need of essentials such as hay and fence posts.

If you are able to help, please see the flyer above for the details on where and when to load up.

For further information, please call Jana Toney 541-621-2462