An art show in celebration of the horse
Benefiting local nonprofit Project Spirit Equine Rescue & Rehab
Stop by during the month of October!
Open House Reception & Refreshments at Two Rivers Art Gallery
Saturday, October 13, 2018 * 11 am to 3 pm
View and purchase horse-themed artwork by local artists.
Meet the volunteers behind Project Spirit, learn about the
rescue and meet a former rescue horse!
* 10% of all ‘Spirit of Horses’ artwork sold goes directly to 501C3 nonprofit Project Spirit Equine Rescue
Silent Auction: Custom made mohair cinch, Project Spirit sweatshirt & handmade horse necklace
“Fan Favorite” – Vote for your favorite artwork!