An art show in celebration of the horse

Benefiting local nonprofit Project Spirit Equine Rescue & Rehab

Stop by during the month of October!

Open House Reception & Refreshments at Two Rivers Art Gallery

Saturday, October 13, 2018 * 11 am to 3 pm

View and purchase horse-themed artwork by local artists.

Meet the volunteers behind Project Spirit, learn about the

rescue and meet a former rescue horse!

* 10% of all ‘Spirit of Horses’ artwork sold goes directly to 501C3 nonprofit Project Spirit Equine Rescue

Silent Auction: Custom made mohair cinch, Project Spirit sweatshirt & handmade horse necklace

“Fan Favorite” – Vote for your favorite artwork!