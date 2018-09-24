74th ANNUAL PEO RUMMAGE SALE!!!

Where: Klamath County Fairgrounds, Main Event Hall

When: Friday, October 5th, 9-5pm and Saturday, October 6th, 9-3pm

You can find new items, vintage treasures, furniture, clothes, sporting goods, crafts and so much more. There are so many treasures to be discovered.

Klamath Falls P.E.O. Chapter U uses the proceeds of this sale to provide scholarships to local women who are starting or returning to college. Come early to stock up on terrific bargains!

Information can also be found by searching ‘PEO Rummage Sale‘ on Facebook.