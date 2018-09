The students at Oregon Tech are uniquely prepared to make immediate contributions to organizations because our applied technology education model fosters experiential learning, so students are work-ready when they graduate.

Career fairs put businesses and organizations in touch with students ready to work in internships or start on their careers. This all takes place on October 25, 2018 at 10 AM – 2 PM.

Employers register here: https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/5446/employer_preview