Klamath Union now offering Culinary Arts to their students

After 3 years without a cooking class, the Culinary Arts program at Klamath Union High School is making a comeback.

In 2015, when Klamath Union started the renovations for its academic building, the Culinary Arts Program had to say goodbye to their old classroom, and patiently wait until the restoration was completed. Three years later, and the KU Culinary Arts department has finally made a comeback.

New Klamath Union High School teacher Rhiannon Kerr, is taking on the new adventure of teaching the two culinary classes this year as well as Child Development, and Psychology. The two culinary classes that are now being offered at KU are Introduction to Culinary and Culinary Arts 1.

“In Intro to Culinary, students learn how to be more confident in the kitchen, navigating measurements, abbreviations, reading recipes, and overall improving their awareness of being in the kitchen” said Kerr. “In Culinary Arts 1, students will have more challenging recipes, and will be creating products that they can cater events with here at KU.”

Students have already started cooking, showing off their skills in making Snicker Doodles, earlier this week. “Snicker doodles are a great foundation recipe because there are multiple steps students need to follow, they have to use different measurements, and that helps them understand the process of putting everything together” stated Kerr. “Baking really is science and chemistry in action, so students watch how all the ingredients mesh together, and see the result of their finished product if they don’t follow directions carefully.”

The new culinary classroom has seven new stations, each equipped with a baking mixer, sink, stove, oven, and general kitchen appliances.

Anxious to get started with their learning, students show how eager they are to start cooking, and show how much they appreciate the class. Junior student Alexei Thomas mentioned “The cooking class is one of the classes that I really look forward to everyday.”

The rest of the menu for cooking this term includes, pizzas, brownies, zoodles (zucchini noodles) and more. Kerr is opening up the options for students to share what they would look forward to cooking as well.

Kerr and Klamath Union Staff are very excited to have the Culinary Arts program back into its curriculum, and look forward to having the tasty smell of treats roam the halls.

– By Karla Andrade