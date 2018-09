Get ready for the biggest paying cornhole tournament in Oregon on October 13th.

There is a guaranteed payout of $2,500. Spots are limited to 35 teams.

This tourney will also be streamed through the ACL Digital Network.

Go to ogboards.co to sign up. Register by OCT. 6th and receive a free entry into the fundraising raffle.

This event is associated with Bikes with a Purpose (Motorcycle Awareness Fundraiser) and all money raised will go to the families recently affected by the motorcycle accidents.