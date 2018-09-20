KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Former Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball Coach Danny Miles will be taking his well-deserved place amongst the greats of collegiate basketball when he is inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Oregon Tech would like to honor Danny Miles prior to his induction by hosting the Danny Miles National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Breakfast at the Shilo Inn on Saturday, October 27that 9:00 am.

Join Oregon Tech coaches, athletes, alumni, and lifelong friends of the program as we recognize Coach Miles on this amazing accomplishment. Tickets for the event are $20. RSVP today by visiting www.OregonTechOwls.com.

Miles is one of 8 inductees that make up the Class of 2018. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is hosting its 13th induction ceremony on Sunday, November 18 in Kansas City. Current inductees include icons of basketball such as John Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Coach Miles said of the achievement, “I share this honor with the great fans at Oregon Tech, all the student athletes, assistant coaches, and co-workers that made my career so memorable. To be one of just a handful of small college coaches to receive this honor shows what a special place Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls is. Thank you all for sharing in this journey with me.”

“Oregon Tech is excited to have the opportunity to recognize Coach Miles and celebrate this once in a lifetime award,” said Athletic Director John Van Dyke . “Coach Miles means so much to Oregon Tech and the Klamath Basin; this breakfast will be a highlight for everyone who attends.”