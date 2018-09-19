KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A walking history tour of Pine Street in Klamath Falls will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, by the Klamath County Museum.

The tour is free and open to anyone interested. It will begin at the corner of 11th and Pine streets, and cover about five blocks over the course of an hour.

“There were numerous impressive buildings that once stood along Pine Street, but most of them have vanished over the years,” said museum manager Todd Kepple, who will lead the walk. “There are at least three churches and one large apartment building that have disappeared from the scene, as well as an old bakery that for a time was home to the YMCA.”

Among the historic buildings still standing is Yesterday’s Plaza, which was originally a Montgomery Ward store.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., (541) 882-1000.