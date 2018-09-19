On Friday, September 21st at 10am, Our Place to Grow Children’s Center will be hosting a Trike-A-Thon fundraiser, benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

We invite all families, friends, and neighbors to bring your child’s trike, riding toy, or bike to the school, along with his or her helmet. By participating in this fundraiser, you and your child will be helping children battle cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Stop by and check out the Trike-A-Thon, visit our school’s fundraising page at http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Trike/Trike?pg=entry&fr_id=99604, or call us at 541-205-6801 to learn more!