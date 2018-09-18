KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Oregon Tech and Lithia of Klamath Falls would like to thank the many individuals and sponsors of the 2018 Golf Challenge as the event raised a record amount for OIT student-athletes.

The tournament, held Monday, September 10th at the Running Y Ranch Resort, featured 24 teams and just under 100 golfers.

This year’s tournament sponsors included Lithia Klamath Falls, Main Street Jewelers, Klamath Orthopedic, BSN Sports, the Oregon Tech Foundation, Winema Electric, and Foothills Dental.

“What a great day for the Owls,” said Athletic Director John Van Dyke . “Everyone had a great time and it was a real treat to be able to interact with so many student athletes. We had a record number of golfers as well as a record of number of sponsors. Coach Parnell did an awesome job of putting on a first class tournament. It was just a fantastic day all-around.”

Winning Team – Derek Ellaena, Jeff Proulx, Ray Stallsworth and Scott Hyde (-19)

Men’s Longest Drive – Scott Hyde

Women’s Longest Drive – Katie Wixon

KP Men – Kip Archambault

A special thank you to our Tee Sponsors: Basin Telecom, Biagio’s Bar and Grille, Bogatay Construction, Bullet Rentals, Cheyne Brothers, Circle C Marketing, Coldwell Banker, Dr. Tim Moore, Ed Staub and Sons, Henris Roofing, Howard Meats, Klamath Basin Equipment, My Mechanic, Pelican Tractor, Quality Electric, The Willows, Umpqua Bank and the Running Y Ranch Resort.