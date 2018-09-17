The School board wants people to know they’re not OK with recreational marijuana in Town. The board unanimously passed a resolution at their Monday meeting asking for a “no” vote on the November ballot. The issue will be up to voters after a local group was able to get enough signatures on a petition to get the matter on the ballot in November.

Summer projects around the school district have mostly wrapped up – but there are few more projects that are still in the works. This fall construction begins at Henley Middle School – where they plan to add a four classroom building – another 4 classroom building will go up at Stearns Elementary School next year.