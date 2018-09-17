KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech improved to 4-3 in Cascade Conference play and 9-5 on the year with a (25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20) 3-1 win over Warner Pacific (2-9, 1-5 CCC) Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

“That was a well fought match by Warner Pacific and they pushed us in our serve receive game. Once our passing got back on track we smoothed our game out,” mentioned OIT Head Coach Andrew Clifton . “Consistent play from Lindsey Sampson and a spark off the bench from Nicole Reyes pushed us over the top to the win”

Tech cruised to an easy 25-14 win in the opening set as the Owls hit .310% while holding the Knights to .036%.

Tech continued to hit at high percentage in set two as they once again out-hit the Knights .273% to .125% on the way to a 25-22 set win.

WPU turned the tables on OIT in the third set as they powered their way to a .200 kill percentage while holding the Owls to .073 taking the third set 25-20.

Tech came back in the fourth set with a .308 kill percentage and taking the set and match with the 25-20 win.

Tech’s Freshman Twin Towers of Amanda and Melody Edwards combined for 6-blocks with Camryn Johnson adding three more to lead the OIT defensive attack.

Senior Chase Bohman once again led the Hooter with 21 kills as Johnson and Melody Edwards added 13 and 8 kills respectively.

Jaime Toedtemeier had a game high 44 assists with Bailey Nelson leading the backline effort with 18 digs.

Up next a trip to Washington for match-ups at Evergreen State in Olympia and Northwest University in Kirkland next Friday and Saturday respectively.