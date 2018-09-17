LA GRANDE, Ore. – Jenna Stiehr of Oregon Tech has been chosen as the Red Lion women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the conference office announced today.

Stiehr landed her second and third-consecutive shutouts over the weekend, facing a total of 22 shots between OIT’s 2-0 win over College of Idaho, and scoreless draw against (RV) Rocky Mountain. Stiehr has now extended her scoreless streak to 290 minutes.

Up next for the Lady Owls will be a trip to La Grande, Oregon for a match-up against Eastern Oregon next Sunday and 1:30 pm