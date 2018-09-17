Thursday September 27 at 7:00 pm join the Ross Ragland Theater for a one of a kind RDX experience of An American in Paris. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret – and realizes he is not her only suitor. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or at the box office. For more information please visit RRTheater.org