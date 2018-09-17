The Klamath Water Users Association would like to invite you to join us on our 11th Annual Fall Harvest Tour on September 27th!

Sponsors allow KWUA the valuable opportunity to give the community opportunities to see hand the impact agriculture has on our local and regional economy through our Annual meeting and Fall Harvest Tour at no cost to the participants.

Thanks to the sponsors there will be no charge for the tour. There are only 45 seats available for this tour so sign up today to reserve your seat. WWW.KWUA.ORG Or call Chelsea @ 541-883-6100