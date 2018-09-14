KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Last season both of the Oregon Tech soccer programs qualified for the Cascade Conference Postseason. The goal this year is to do the same, that journey starts Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.

The Oregon Tech men (1-2-1) will face College of Idaho (1-0-1) Friday and No. 9 Rocky Mountain Saturday; both games are slated for 1:30 pm starts.

The Yote men played just two non-conference games, tying Jamestown (N.D.), 1-1, and knocking off NCAA Division II opponent South Dakota Mines, 2-1. C of I won the only match-up last year 1-0 over OIT with the Owls winning 3-0 in Klamath Falls in 2016.

(Saturday’s matchup) The Bears of Rocky Mountain opened their season with a 2-1 overtime loss against No. 18 Westmont (Calif.), but rebounded with an 8-0 win over then No. 4 Marymount (Calif.) In all, they’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 20-3 margin. The Hustlin’ Owls are 0-3 lifetime vs. the Bears, the Owls hope to change that on Saturday. 6.

The Oregon Tech women have opened the pre-season at 3-1-1 and will get tested against the Yotes Friday at 4:00 pm. C of I beat OIT last year 3-0 in Caldwell, Idaho. The last win for the Lady Owls against the Yotes was a 1-0 win on the road in back in 2013.