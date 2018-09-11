The Produce Connection is a weekly distribution of fresh produce from local and regional sources through the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank and the Salvation Army. It is open to everyone who enjoys good produce!

The variety and quantity of produce changes from week to week and may include apples, oranges, pears, plums, peaches, watermelon, carrots, onions, lettuce, cabbage, potatoes, turnips, zucchini, cucumbers, cantaloupe, tomatoes, squash and more.

Where does all the produce come from and do you have to buy it?

Most of the produce comes from the Oregon Food Bank. They work with growers in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and California to secure produce for pennies on the pound. They do an extraordinary job!

The Produce Connection takes place every Thursday thru November 8th at Noon at the Live Young Wellness Center at 128 South 11th Street in downtown Klamath Falls. For more information, please visit the Facebook event thru the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1991543657828331/