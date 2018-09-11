October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and that means it’s time for Party in Pink. Let’s Zumba our way to a cure!

Join the YMCA on October 11th at 5:30 PM for this Party in Pink event. There will be lots of instructors, great music, fun and support! Wear pink, wear some glitter & bring your booty shakin’ moves!

Child care will be provided at no charge for all! This event is free to all.

Donations are welcome but not required. Donations will go to our local cancer center to provide comfort items for those going through chemo.