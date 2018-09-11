CRESWELL, Ore. – Two Tech freshman led their teams today after the first day of the Northwest Christian Invite at the Emerald Valley Golf Course.

Freshman Payton Canon is in 2nd place, just one stroke behind the leader as she led the Oregon Tech women into the lead after her 1st round 75. Tech’s Stephanie Koza is in 3rd place three strokes behind Kelly Hellman of UBC who is the tournament leader.

For the Men, OIT Freshman Alejandro Armijo is in 2nd place after his two round total 145 (74, 71).

“I am pleased with our day one efforts from both the men and the women in their opening event,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “Hopefully this will serve a springboard for day two. With freshman leading the way on both squads I am very excited to see what the season holds in store for us.”

The Oregon Tech women lead No.4 British Columbia by one stroke and No.17 Victoria (B.C.) by four strokes heading into Tuesday’s final round.

The OIT men have a two round total of 603 (308, 295) and are 12 strokes behind UBC (591) and have a 2-stroke lead over Corban University.

Tuesday’s final round will start at 9:00 am.