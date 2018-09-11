You are invited to a state-sponsored, free informational meeting where we will:

– Explain how health insurance works and what your coverage options are

– Dispel myths related to health insurance and the Affordable Care Act

– Answer questions about health insurance in Oregon

We want to meet you, ease your concerns, and help you prepare for open enrollment

This event takes place at the Downtown library on Thursday, October 4 at 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Seating is limited, so follow the link below to register.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/health-insurance-101-tickets-49705962873?aff=efbeventtix