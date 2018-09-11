On July 22, 2018, Sergeant Thomas and Officer Yahwhee responded to the off ramp near Veteran’s Park after receiving information that a male had a rope tied around his neck and was threatening to jump from the bridge. Sergeant Thomas arrived on scene and located a male seated on the outside rail of the bridge. The male had a rope tied around his neck with the opposite end tied around the guard rail. Officer Yahwhee arrived to assist and the two of them began talking to the male. They developed a positive rapport with the male and spoke with him for approximately 20 minutes before he indicated he was reconsidering harming himself. Sergeant Thomas and Officer Yahwhee convinced the male to turn around and face them. Moments later, he removed the rope from his neck, held his hands outward and allowed Sergeant Thomas and Officer Yahwhee to approach him and remove him from danger.

On August 14, 2018, Sergeant Wheat and Officer Hutcheson responded a traffic crash at North 3rd St. and Washington St. that involving major injuries. Upon arrival they found the operator of the motorcycle unconscious and bleeding profusely from a severed left foot. Sergeant Wheat and Officer Hutcheson acted quickly and applied a tourniquet to stop bleeding. The proper application and use of the tourniquet resulted in the occlusion of blood flow, and was instrumental in preventing further blood loss. Medical professionals later noted, had Sergeant Wheat and Officer Hutcheson not acted swiftly and applied the tourniquet properly, the motorcycle operator may not have survived the injuries. The decisions and actions of the four officer reflect great credit upon themselves, their family, their profession, and the Klamath Falls Police Department.