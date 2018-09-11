The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a frost

advisory… which is in effect from 3 am to 9 am PDT Wednesday.

* Low temperatures: 33 to 36 degrees, though some typically colder

outlying areas could fall to near 30 degrees for an hour or so

around sunrise.

* Locations include: Chiloquin, Beatty, Bly, Keno, Klamath Falls,

Bonanza, Tulelake, Dorris, Macdoel, Lakeview, Alturas and

surrounding areas.

* Impacts: sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged or killed by

frost or cold temperatures if left unprotected or uncovered.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.Wrh.NOAA.Gov/mfr/hazard

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.