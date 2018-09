It’s that time again!! Come play Bingo! This is A Klamath KID Center Fundraiser.

51 chances to win a bingo prize! Raffle items also available! Come play bingo, win cool prizes and have fun all while supporting the youth and their education.

A hotdog bar will be available with drinks and snacks!

The event will be held at Hope Community Center on September 23 at 1:00 PM.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door!