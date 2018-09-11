Are you compassionate, flexible, patient and have a sense of humor? Do you love children and have a desire to better our community? Have you ever considered foster care? Klamath County is in need of foster homes for children 0-18 years old.

Foster a Future is an open, low-key environment to come ask questions and gather information about what it takes to become a foster parent in Klamath County. A group of current foster and adoptive parents will be there to share their experiences and answer your questions.

Refreshments will be provided, but childcare is not. This event will take place at the Klamath County Library in downtown Klamath Falls on September 20th at 5:30 PM