The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pelican Post 1383 is having a 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony on September 11th at 11am in front of the Klamath County Courthouse on Main Street.
We need your support by attending this dedication in honor of those affected by 9/11 and to our country.   We we have speakers representing our community.

ORDER OF EVENTS:  

1030    The Colors, Speaker, Escorts & Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, in place at Klamath County Courthouse.  Combined Color Guard – VFW Post 1383 & Marine Corps League Crater Lake Det 373.  

1045    Audience, media and photographers are in place at courthouse.

1100    Ceremony (9/11 attack 8:46 a.m. WTC North Tower & 9:03 a.m. South Tower; (9:37 a.m. Pentagon; 10:03 a.m. Shanksville, PA).

WELCOME – Commander & Master of Ceremonies, Colonel Karen Johnson, USA, (Retired)

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – COL Johnson & Audience

NATIONAL ANTHEM Ipo Ross from the Knights of Columbus

INVOCATION – Veterans of Foreign Wars Chaplain Ben Quen, Senior Master Sergeant (SMS) USAF (Retired)

PATRIOTS DAY 9/11 MESSAGE – CDR Johnson

SPEAKERS:

  • Klamath Falls Major – Mayor Carol Westfall
  • Klamath County Commissioner – Derrick DeGroot
  • Klamath County Sheriff – Chris Kaber
  • 173rd ARNG Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field – Colonel Jeff Smith, Commander

RIFLE SALUTE & PLAYING OF TAPS – Combined Color Guard Marine Corps League & Veterans of Foreign Wars (Ladies & Gentlemen, please prepare yourself for a 3-round volley from our Rifle Salute)

BENEDICTION – Chaplain Quen

CONCLUSION AND FINAL REMARKS COL Johnson

