ORDER OF EVENTS:
1030 The Colors, Speaker, Escorts & Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, in place at Klamath County Courthouse. Combined Color Guard – VFW Post 1383 & Marine Corps League Crater Lake Det 373.
1045 Audience, media and photographers are in place at courthouse.
1100 Ceremony (9/11 attack 8:46 a.m. WTC North Tower & 9:03 a.m. South Tower; (9:37 a.m. Pentagon; 10:03 a.m. Shanksville, PA).
WELCOME – Commander & Master of Ceremonies, Colonel Karen Johnson, USA, (Retired)
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – COL Johnson & Audience
NATIONAL ANTHEM – Ipo Ross from the Knights of Columbus
INVOCATION – Veterans of Foreign Wars Chaplain Ben Quen, Senior Master Sergeant (SMS) USAF (Retired)
PATRIOTS DAY 9/11 MESSAGE – CDR Johnson
SPEAKERS:
- Klamath Falls Major – Mayor Carol Westfall
- Klamath County Commissioner – Derrick DeGroot
- Klamath County Sheriff – Chris Kaber
- 173rd ARNG Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field – Colonel Jeff Smith, Commander
RIFLE SALUTE & PLAYING OF TAPS – Combined Color Guard Marine Corps League & Veterans of Foreign Wars (Ladies & Gentlemen, please prepare yourself for a 3-round volley from our Rifle Salute)
BENEDICTION – Chaplain Quen
CONCLUSION AND FINAL REMARKS – COL Johnson