KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Due to continued poor air quality in the Klamath Basin, today’s Oregon Tech Women’s Soccer match between the Owls and UC Merced has been postponed until Saturday morning at 11:00 am at the OIT Soccer Field.

“It’s again disappointing but we will try and refocus for the game’s rescheduling tomorrow,” said Head Coach Brandon Porter. “Thoughts go out to all of the firefighting crews out there and hoping for better conditions for the near future.”

Also tomorrow the Oregon Tech Men are scheduled to play Sierra Nevada College at 1:30 pm. Live stats and video for both contests will be available at www.oregontechowls.com