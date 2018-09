Head down to the Klamath Falls Moose Lodge this Friday at 6:00 PM for the Terry R. Maxwell Benefit BBQ Chicken Dinner (Drinks and music too!) $10 per plate – All proceeds will go to Terrys family to help cover expenses.

Terry was tragically hit and killed by an intoxicated driver while riding his motorcycle down 6th St on 8/9/2018.

Klamath Falls Moose Lodge #1106

1577 Oak Ave, Klamath Falls