Klamath Falls, OR – The Miss Klamath County Outstanding Teen-Miss City of Sunshine Outstanding Teen Scholarship Organization is searching for bright young women to compete for scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Klamath County Outstanding Teen & Miss City of Sunshine Outstanding Teen. The Teen Pageant will be held on Saturday, November 17th, at Mills Auditorium.

According to Director, Sheri Hargrave, “Participating in the Miss America Outstanding Teen Organization is one of the most rewarding and beneficial experiences available to young women in the United States. Participants in the pageant gain valuable experience and develop life skills that will benefit their everyday life (i.e. interview skills, public speaking, interpersonal communication, social interaction, etc.) In addition, they earn quality scholarship funds for college and graduate school, regardless of whether a title is won. This is a unique experience for young women ages 13-17. The community service component of this program also provides the contestants with the chance to become involved with a social issue that in many instances becomes a focus of their lives for many years to come.”

Pageant officials will host an in-depth orientation meeting for potential contestants and their parents on Monday September 10th, 6 pm at the Hope Lutheran Fellowship Hall , 2314 Homedale Rd (entrance is off of South Sixth ST.) across the street from Stagecoach Pizza. This forum will offer an opportunity to learn about the program including a question and answer session.

For information prior to the orientation or for an application, please contact:

Sheri Hargrave

541-891-0734