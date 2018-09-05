Join us for the 11th Annual Klamath Blues Festival! Held at the beautiful Mia and Pia’s Brewery location on Matney Way, there will be an afternoon of great Blues music, brews and food that the whole family can enjoy. Performances by Mile Long Fuse, Rachel and The Red Light District, Hecktic Week and Smooth Disposition. $9 entree, kids are FREE! Proceeds go to The Klamath Blues Society Scholarship fund. The gates open at 11, music from 12-6:30, bring a chair and we’ll see you there!

Tickets can be purchased at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria or A Music Store on Main Street starting August 1st!

Tickets can also be purchased online to be shipped directly to you, or to be placed on a will call list.