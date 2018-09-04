KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After finishing last year at No.22, the Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team was ranked at No. 24 in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll recently released. The Oregon Tech Women’s Golf Team received votes in the first NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season after finishing last year ranked at No. 22.

The OIT women’s team will miss the now graduated 3-time conference “Player of the Year” in Janelle Ferlan . “You just don’t replace a player of Janelle’s caliber,” said sixth year Head Coach Jeff Corkill .

The Tech women enter the new season ranked 2nd in the Conference, however, with the addition of four quality freshmen, Payton Canon , Ashley Zhu , Aerin Song and Kirsten Reed , the Owls reload with arguably a team that will have better depth and a stronger competitive line-up.

“We have 4 of our 5 returners from last year championship team and a strong crop of new players that will fit into the line-up. This will make us a stronger team that should contend for a repeat of what was accomplished last year,” Corkill added. “It will be very competitive week in and week out to make the travel team. This is the most deeply talented team I have had,” said Coach Corkill.

The men’s team returns after a very successful 2017-18 season that saw the team compete at the NAIA National Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvas, IL. The Owl men were co-conference regular season champs and won the CCC Tournament Championships. This marked the second time in the program’s young history that the Owls have accomplished the task.

The Owl men return several key players off the 2018 team and will make a run at the post season. Returning this year are Tyler Franke , Kyle Wolf , and the CCC Individual Champion Mayson Tibbs . “These three players plus the addition of several new players in the program should allow us to reload,” said Corkill, who also added, “I feel Freshman Recruit Alejandro Armijo from New Mexico can fill the void of departing players Houston Knox and Nathan Hunter who graduated. I feel as though we will compete in the top of the CCC and I know the players want to get back to the national championship stage,” said Corkill.

The Owls begin the fall season and CCC play on September 10 and 11 on the road at the CCC opener at difficult Emerald Valley GC in Creswell, Oregon. Both teams will then travel to Caldwell, Idaho for the second CCC Fall Tournament at Timberstone GC before returning home to host the Oregon Tech Fall Invite at the Running Y Resort October 8 and 9.