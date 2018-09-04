COLUMBUS, Ohio – Artavis Pierce rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Oregon State battled in its season opener on the road at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Beavers (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) dropped the decision to the Buckeyes (1-0, 0-0 Big 10), 77-31 in the third ever meeting between the two schools. The Beavers suited up 71 players on Saturday, 33 of which had never played in a Division I game.

Connor Blount finished the game with 169 yards through the air on 12-of-19 attempts with two touchdowns. Pierce rattled off 168 yards on the ground and two touchdowns behind 11 carries.

The Beavers found their way on the scoreboard early in the first quarter on a 49-yard strike from Connor Blount to Trevon Bradford tying the game at 7-7. This scoring play marked the longest pass and longest reception in both of their Beaver careers.

In similar fashion the pair connected once again in the waning moments of the first half. This time on a seven-yard touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone.

Ohio State held a 41-14 halftime lead.

The Beavers first offensive play of the second half, Pierce unleashed for an 80-yard touchdown run, pulling Oregon State within 49-21. The run from Pierce was the 8th-longest in Beaver history.

Pierce added to his impressive day on the field with another long touchdown run in the third quarter of 78 yards. Jordan Choukair added a 23-yard field goal finalizing the scoring for the Beavers.

Up Next

Oregon State hosts Southern Utah in its home opener next Saturday, Sept. 8 at Reser Stadium. Game time is set for 5 p.m. You can make all of your ticket purchases here.