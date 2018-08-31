Join us for an event intended to spark bold and visionary conversations around food systems and community food resilience. The program opens with a presentation by Klamath Food Policy Council from 1:30-2:30 pm. A live stream of state and national speakers at OSU will run from 2:30-5:30 pm. followed by discussion and reception sponsored by Sky Lakes Foundation. The free event will be held at Klamath Community College Building 4, Wednesday September 5, from 1:30-6:30 pm. For more details and to RSVP call OSU Klamath Basin Research & Extension Center at 541-883-7131 or e-mail Patty Case @ patty.case@oregonstate.edu or visit http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/foodresilience

Featured speakers include:

SOPHIE NATHENSON , Ph.D., Associate Professor of Sociology and

Population Health Director, Population Health Management Program

Oregon Institute of Technology