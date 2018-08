The Evening Primrose Garden Club is looking for volunteers to help out planting flowers along Crater Lake Parkway on Labor Day. They’re hoping to have hundreds of iris tubers to plant – and you’re invited to bring your own to plant along the Sutherland Trail… a new walking path next to the Parkway. The work party runs from 9 til 11 on Monday, and you can call 541-281-9933 for more information.