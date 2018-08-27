MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Linfield College improved to 3-0 lifetime against Oregon Tech as the Wildcats scored a late second half goal to sneak past the Owls 1-0 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at the Linfield Soccer Field.

“This game certainly tested us and presented some tactical challenges,” said Oregon Tech Head Coach Brandon Porter . “Cole McCool is an extremely intelligent coach and he made some changes that we just weren’t able to solve quickly enough. I’m pleased that we battled hard but we need to be more efficient in our build up and attack. This game gives us plenty of material to learn from and improve upon.”

Michayla Sponsel scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute unassisted to give Linfield the win.

For the game Linfield held a 12-9 advantage in shots with Tech having a slight 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Keeper Jenna Stiehr was credited with 4-saves in the game for Oregon Tech.