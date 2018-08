Klamath Works is hosting a free BBQ Thursday Aug 30th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Kiwanis Park, Mills.

Klamath Works is a non-profit organization within the Klamath Community that helps people get back in to the work place. Klamath Works also has a “Youth Navigation” program that specifically works with teens and young adults that focuses on vocational career options and work preparedness.

Come enjoy free food, drinks, games and get to know Klamath Works! This even is family friendly.