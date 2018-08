A Klamath Falls man already behind bars will be back in Court in October on first degree rape charges. 48 year old Jorge Cazarez-Pena allegedly raped a 9 year old girl 10 years ago – he’s in prison for breaking into his ex girlfriends house, and then attacking her in 2015…. And on these new charges, he’s entered a not guilty plea…. He’ll be in court October 24th on these rape charges.